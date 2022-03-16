The Bachelor's Clayton Echard makes surprising reveal after shocking season finale

The Bachelor fans were left in shock on Tuesday when it was revealed that Clayton Echard had not picked one of his final two women, and instead returned to Susie Evans, who had walked out of him during the fantasy suites episode.

The ABC show had claimed the finale would be one of the most dramatic ever and it began with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchi being put through the ringer when Clayton told them both he was in love with them both - but in different ways - and that he had been intimate with them both as well.

WATCH: Clayton Echard and Susie are back together

He asked them to trust him and the process, but he ultimately broke both their hearts and went after Susie, who was still in Iceland.

She turned him down - but later, during the live taping of After the Final Rose, she appeared on stage to share that they were giving romance a second chance.

"Okay I’m gonna be real. Have I watched this season of the Bachelor? No. Did I watch the finale and end up in absolute tears? Yes," tweeted one fan as the women also made their appearance on stage.

"Gabby and Rachel are true angels and they deserve everything in the entire world."

Susie and Clayton rekindled their romance

"We need to go back to the days when the bachelor only told the cameras how he felt about the women until the finale because this is a mess," tweeted another.

After the show ended, the producers revealed that Gabby and Rachel - whose friendship was praised by viewers - would co-star in The Bachelorette Season 19, which will air premiere on July 11 with host Jesse Palmer returning.

Gabby and Rachel will both look for love together

ABC has not provided details as to how this scenario will play out on screen, or if they will be dating the same men.

A press release says that they will "stand by each other’s side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love".

