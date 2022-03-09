The Bachelor viewers calling show 'most dramatic ever' after shocking episode 

The Bachelor viewers have taken to social media to discuss the shocking revelations from Tuesday night's episode, which left Clayton in serious trouble after admitting that he was in love with Rachel, Susie and Gabby - and it's fair to say that it did not go down well.

Taking to Twitter, one viewer wrote: "Well for once this really is the most dramatic season ever," while another added: "Clayton yelling about falling in love with Gabby the same way he yelled at Rachel. Jail. Immediately jail." A third person wrote: "NOT CLAYTON SAYING THE EXACT SAME THING TO GABBY THATS HE SAID TO RACHEL. VERBATIM."

Speaking about the situation, Clayton said: "I’m realizing that I told two women I’m in love with them. 1000 percent, I’m absolutely going to shatter somebody … I just didn’t want to fall in love with multiple people." Unfortunately for him, Susie decided that she couldn't move forward with Clayton if he told Rachel and Gabby that he was in love with them - which he had.

What did you think of the episode?

However, Susie eventually apologized for her reaction, and Clayton said: "You invalidated everything we had. I don’t even know who I’m looking at anymore… I thought you were that person but you’re not that person."

Fans were shocked by Tuesday's installment

Viewers also shared their thoughts on Clayton’s treatment of Gabby, with one writing: "That was one of the most disrespectful moments I’ve ever seen on the bachelor," while another wrote: "The grossest part of this is Clayton’s anger toward Susie and his shift of blame to her — what a jerk." A third person added: "This was super gross to watch. The way he treated her for having an honest conversation was awful."

