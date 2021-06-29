The Bachelorette: Tayshia Adams leaves Katie Thurston in shock with major news This changes everything

The Bachelorette fans finally saw Blake Moynes turn up to fight for Katie Thurston's heart - and they've got some thoughts.

Bachelor Nation has been torn for weeks over whether Blake's appearance was the right move for Katie - he previously appeared on Clare Crawley's season in 2020 and famously was left heartbroken when she ended the show early to become engaged to Dale Moss.

He won camera time when he was unsure if he would stay on the show when Tayshia Adams came on as the new bachelorette, but decided to stick it out, only for Tayshia to send him home after several weeks.

WATCH: The Bachelorette: Blake Moynes hopes third time is the charm

But on Monday, after weeks of teasers, Blake finally showed up, with the scene starting with host Tayshia Adams knocking on Katie's bedroom door, only to tell Katie that "someone from my past reached out to me and he felt passionately that you guys would be an amazing match."

"He is an amazing guy, and someone with good intentions," said Tayshia.

As the pair met, Blake said: "I guess I want to apologize first as I know what wrench this throws into the situation, but I also knew this was the only way."

He went on to praise her "playfulness", and she told the camera that the pair had previously spoken over direct messages after her appearance on Matt James' season.

"I wish I could have met you in another circumstance," he added, "but you tick all the boxes."

Blake made his third apprearance on the franchise

Fans weren't quite so sure though, with one tweeting: "Blake has been ready to marry 3 women since the start of the pandemic and I haven’t even committed to going back to the office yet."

"Wait a minute… hold tf up…. katie just cut christian for… blake?!?" shared another as one tweeted: "Hunter AND Blake over Christian and David?? Love really is blind."

Others were on board though, with one writing: "Some personal news: I like Blake and Katie together. SUE ME."

Katie was also a fan, and chose to give Blake the final rose.

Katie is hoping to find love

But the pair have a lot in common; Blake is a wildlife manager and has his own line of merch, the proceeds of which support wildlife conservation.

Katie's first one-on-one date with Greg Grippo involved camping and fishing, and she has said she needs a man who is an outdoors man.

The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC at 8pm ET.

