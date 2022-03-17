5 true-crime shows about scammers that are a must-watch

As of late, there has been a pattern of true-crime dramas and documentaries that all focus on the same thing: scam artists. Whether viewers are shocked or fascinated by their 'hustles' that always go catastrophically wrong, we seemingly have no end of fascination for how these people managed to pull off the schemes that they did. Here are our top recommendations for the best shows to watch...

Bad Vegan - Netflix

The new Netflix drama follows Sarma Melngailis, a celebrity restaurateur behind the New York hotspot Pure Food and Wine, who went from being the queen of vegan cuisine to being known as the Vegan Fugitive. A stranger-than-fiction show from the creators of Fyre.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened - Netflix

An absolute modern classic, Fyre showed us all that can happen if you ignore everyone’s advice and stick to your dreams - and spoiler alert, it is NOT good. The story follows the creation of the Fyre, a supposedly exclusive Barbados-based event that led to wealthy American attendees sleeping in hurricane shelters and fighting for mattresses.

The Puppet Master - Netflix

This heartbreaking tale follows the stories of a group of people whose lives were fundamentally ruined after Robert Freegard controlled and coerced them - stealing nearly £1million. The worst part is, following his release from prison, he went straight back to his ways - and the documentary follows for a family who fear for their mother’s safety even as filming for the show is taking place.

Inventing Anna - Netflix

Anna Delvey was a wealthy German heiress set on inheriting a massive fortune - or so New York’s high society thought. As it turned out, she didn’t have any of the money she promised to have - with her friends and trusted ones suffering as a result. But was Anna a criminal, or just a grade-A hustler? This true-crime drama will have you changing your mind throughout.

Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal - Netflix

It was a genius plan to swindle the university admissions system - until it wasn’t. In order to get into the most prestigious universities, parents - including Hollywood A-listers - would pay tens of thousands for 'expert' Rick to create everything needed for their child to get a sports scholarship to a college - despite having no intention to ever play a sport.

The Dropout - Disney/Hulu

This new Hulu and Disneny+ series follows the story of Elizabeth Holmes’ failed business as she attempted to launch a new medical invention that didn’t actually exist, making her the youngest ever female self-made billionaire. The story is horrifying and fascinating in equal measure, and Amanda Seyfried nails it as the entrepreneur.

Tinder Swindler - Netflix

What would you do if you met the man of your dreams, the heir to a diamond mine who flew you around the world, took you to amazing hotels and restaurants, and planned to move in with you - only to find out that he’s on the run, his assets have been seized and he desperately needs your money for his own safety? This is the story of the women who were taken in by a man who they thought loved them. A must-watch.

