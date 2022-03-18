All there is to know about Will Kirk's new show away from The Repair Shop The presenter is fronting a new programme on the BBC

Will Kirk has become a familiar face on TV thanks to his role as woodwork expert and craftsman on BBC's beloved programme, The Repair Shop. And now the presenter has become hugely popular and is set to front his own brand new show!

MORE: How much does The Repair Shop charge to fix items?

The presenter and restorer will be appearing in The Travelling Auctioneers, which will arrive on the BBC very soon. Will has been dropping some hints and updates on the upcoming episodes on social media of late, so here's all we know about The Travelling Auctioneers so far.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Will Kirk's incredible repair on The Repair Shop leaves guest in floods of tears

What is Will Kirk's new show, The Travelling Auctioneers, about?

If you love The Repair Shop (and Will, of course!) then The Travelling Auctioneers is bound to be your cup of tea. A mix between The Repair Shop and Antiques Road Trip, the new show will see Will embark on a journey across the UK coming across some incredible items along the way.

But, similar to the ones brought into the iconic barn, the items they come across are in need of a freshening up. Can Will restore them enough to get a good profit?

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Izzie Balmer makes candid comment about early career

MORE: The Repair Shop finally returns for new series and fans have same reaction

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion are appearing in The Travelling Auctioneers

The synopsis from the BBC explains further: "Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina [Trevanion] first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction.

"Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures - ready for a thrilling on-site auction

"Throughout the series, the dynamic duo will arm the British public with all the tricks of the trade, to help viewers across the UK cash in on their unwanted belongings."

MORE: The Repair Shop to welcome major stars for very special reason

The presenters have been loving their time on the show

Who will appear on Will Kirk's The Travelling Auctioneers?

As mentioned in the synopsis, Will is joined by Christina Trevanion for each episode. TV fans will recognise Christina thanks to her role on other BBC programme, Antiques Road Trip.

Christina has also appeared on shows such as Bargain Hunt and also runs her own auction business. With her business partner, Aaron Dean, she set up Trevanion & Dean which is located on Whitchurch, Shropshire. As of 2019, Christina has taken on sole ownership of the firm. We think Christina and Will are going to make the perfect team!

When is Will Kirk's The Travelling Auctioneers on TV?

There's no official release date for the upcoming new show, but Will has revealed to his fans when they can expect the episodes to air. Posting a photo of him and Christina alongside their Auction & Restoration truck on Instagram, Will wrote in the caption: "We can't wait for you all to see the exciting new show we've been filming! Coming to @bbc later this year."

The presenter then responded to a fan's query about an airdate, adding he was hoping for a summer release. Fingers crossed!

Will has become a fan favourite on The Repair Shop

What has Will Kirk said about The Travelling Auctioneers?

It's clear that Will has been thoroughly enjoying filming episodes of The Travelling Auctioneers. Back in November, he shared a photo of himself and his co-star on board a river boat as he said: "Another great day filming The Traveling Auctioneer. We got to visit Stoke-on-Trent and film at Middleport Pottery.

"Sadly there wasn't enough time to jump on the wheel. Looking forward to another week of traveling around the country."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.