The Repair Shop star Will Kirk has shared an exciting update on his new BBC show, The Travelling Auctioneers, which he'll be fronting alongside Antiques Road Trip star, Christina Trevanion.

Taking to Instagram, Will announced that he has been filming for the new daytime programme and that the show will arrive on our screens later this year.

The woodwork restorer posted a picture that shows him and Christina resting their feet on a bright blue van with an 'Auction & Restoration' sticker plastered on the bonnet. He captioned the snap: "We can't wait for you all to see the exciting new show we've been filming! Coming to @bbc later this year."

Fans were thrilled about the news and quickly took to the comments section. One person wrote: "Excellent! Can't wait," while another added: "Sounds exciting, will keep an eye out."

A third person commented: "Looks brilliant!"

Will Kirk shared the exciting news with his Instagram followers

The restoration maestro first announced that he was joining the new series back in October last year. Sharing the big news with his followers on Instagram, he wrote: "I'm delighted to share with you details of a new series I'm working on with the wonderful Christina Trevanion @christinatrevanion.

"Travelling the country finding treasures hidden in homes and unloved items being given a new lease of life. Coming to your screen next year."

The news series will see Will and Christina travel up and down the country unearthing hidden gems and transforming unwanted items before they are sold or auctioned.

Will Kirk is a fan favourite on The Repair Shop

"Sifting through one family home at a time, Will and Christina first need to identify the items that will sell best at a bespoke auction," the BBC synopsis reads. "Christina will call on her auctioneer contacts and expertise, whilst Will uses his incredible craft and restoration skills to bring new life to neglected treasures - ready for a thrilling on-site auction.

"Throughout the series, the dynamic duo will arm the British public with all the tricks of the trade, to help viewers across the UK cash in on their unwanted belongings."

