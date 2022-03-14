The Repair Shop to welcome major stars for very special reason 

Are you ready for a very special episode of The Repair Shop? For Comic Relief Night TV special, the craftspeople on our favourite show will be welcoming Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders who will be reprising their characters 'the Extras' for a free fix from the team - alongside Dame Judi Dench herself!

Chatting about starring in the sweet show, Dawn said: "I don't think we've ever said no to Comic Relief because it just is too important, and because it's from our community, and we were there right at the very beginning. I know that the money is spent correctly and I know that there are projects that are ongoing that need us to be ongoing and I wouldn't ever want to let anyone down. So I think the more that we can do to boost and support, the better!”

Jennifer added: "I watched The Repair Shop, I thought all I could ever see was these characters going into The Repair Shop, or me and Dawn, pretending to mend something or imitating the characters. You know, I just thought, this is the show for us. Then Comic Relief said we've got The Repair Shop and it was like the perfect thing. It was so perfect!"

Dame Judi Dench also visited The Repair Shop

The pair will be trying their luck with Jay Blades on the show, who also opened up about welcoming the comedy duo. "I can’t believe the chaos that those two caused," he joked. "We’re always surprised by what we see in the barn, but trust me, we’ve not seen anything like this in the barn before - you must watch it to see how funny it was. For fans of the show it’s a real treat!"

The Repair Shop special will air during Comic Relief Night on Friday 18th March, BBC1 from 7pm. For more, follow @therepairshop.tv on Instagram

