The Repair Shop finally returns for new series and fans have same reaction

Viewers have been patiently awaiting new episodes of The Repair Shop, and on Monday the BBC finally delivered with a brand new series.

Unsurprisingly, fans were quick to react as some of their favourite faces returned to screens - and many were left feeling particularly emotional.

"It's crying time! #TheRepairShop", one wrote, while a second tweeted: "Thanks for #meetthecrewMonday. #TheRepairShop is filmed so sympathetically and edited so sensitively. It's good to see some of the people responsible."

A third added: "The Repair Shop always brings me out in tears at least once a show…" Others were seriously impressed by the first instalment of series nine, which saw the team repair a beloved handbag, a wooden windmill and a precious doll named Mary, with one fan writing: "You did such a good job. I burned my tea, glued to the TV and the oven was on.

"But I had to see how Mary turned out. I love, love, love this show #therepairshop #teddybearladies."

The Repair Shop is back for new episodes

And it's not just new episodes viewers can look forward to. The Repair Shop is set to air a very special edition of the programme for Comic Relief, complete with some very recognisable faces!

The team at the barn will be welcoming Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders who will be reprising their characters, 'the Extras', for a free fix from the team. If that wasn't enough, Dame Judi Dench is set to appear too!

French and Saunders and Dame Judi Dench are set to star in The Repair Shop's comic relief

Jennifer said: "I watched The Repair Shop, I thought all I could ever see was these characters going into The Repair Shop, or me and Dawn, pretending to mend something or imitating the characters.

"You know, I just thought, this is the show for us. Then Comic Relief said we've got The Repair Shop and it was like the perfect thing. It was so perfect!"

The Repair Shop special will air during Comic Relief Night on Friday 18th March, BBC1 from 7pm. For more, follow @therepairshop.tv on Instagram.

