Life & Beth: how to watch Amy Schumer's new show in the UK Here's everything we know about the new comedy

Amy Schumer is back on our screens with a brand new series - and it looks brilliant! The comedian and actress is set to star as the lead in the new show, Life & Beth, which is all about one woman's journey back to her past to reconsider what's going in the present.

Ahead of Life & Beth premiering, here's all you need to know about the plot, cast and how you can watch the show if you're based in the UK.

WATCH: The official trailer for Amy Schumer's new show, Life & Beth

How can viewers watch Life & Beth in the UK?

This week, it was announced that Life & Beth is landing on Disney+ in the United Kingdom and Ireland on Wednesday 18 May.

However, viewers in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand can look forward to settling down to watch sooner, as it's available to stream on Hulu in these regions from Friday 18 March.

Amy Schumer plays the lead

What is Life & Beth about?

Life & Beth, which Amy described as her "passion project" tells the story of Beth, a Manhattan-based, fast-approaching-40-year-old woman who has just broken up with her boyfriend, is getting tired of her job, and has realised she prefers spending her Friday evenings in late-night retail sales than in the club.

But when what's described in the synopsis as a "sudden incident" occurs, Beth is forced to reconsider what's important. Through flashbacks to her younger self, she begins to learn how she became who she is and who she wants to become. "A trip down memory lane is a strong source of trauma, comedy and moving forward," reads the synopsis. We can't wait!

Michael Cera co-stars

Who stars in Life & Beth?

As mentioned, Amy Schumer plays the lead role as Beth in the new series (she also serves as writer and executive producer) but there are many other notable names, too. Playing the part of John, a local farm who Beth crosses paths with, is Arrested Development and Superbad star Michael Cera.

Michael Rapaport (True Romance) plays Leonard, Beth's father, while teenage Beth is played by Violet Young. Viewers may recognise also names in the cast including Lily Fisher, Susannah Flood and Yamaneika Saunders.

