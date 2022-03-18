The Great season two UK release date confirmed - and it's so soon! Huzzah!

Channel 4 have revealed when season two of Emmy-nominated drama The Great will be released - and fans will be pleased to know that there isn't much longer to wait!

The hilarious historical drama series, which stars Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult, will return to UK screens this summer, it has been confirmed. On Friday, the Channel 4 Press account tweeted: "The Great starring Elle Fanning and @NicholasHoult returns to Channel 4 this summer for a second series."

WATCH: Have you watched season one of The Great?

Season two began airing in the US on streaming site Hulu in November 2021, and it's safe to say that British viewers have been desperate to catch the latest episodes of the drama and find out what's become of Elle's character Catherine following the dramatic season one finale which saw her begin her coup to take the Russian throne for her own on the same day she realised that she was carrying husband Peter's child.

It's not known which exact summer month viewers can expect the new episodes and it's possible that Channel 4 are still finalising details, but it sounds like viewers have got lots to look forward to.

Not only is season two just as action-packed as season one, but a few more famous faces have joined the cast, including Gillian Anderson. The actress, whose recent turn as Margaret Thatcher in The Crown won her a Golden Globe, will be taking on the role of Joanna, Catherine's mother.

Gillian Anderson has joined season two as Catherine's mother

As for the show's future beyond season two, season three was confirmed back in January of this year, and the bosses behind the show have previously discussed the possibility of continuing the show for at least three more beyond that.

Speaking to Decider, the show's executive producer Marian Macgowan revealed that they have six seasons mapped out at the moment. She said: "We believe there's sufficient material to take us through until she is an old woman."

Creator and writer Tony McNamara, who co-wrote the BAFTA-winning picture The Favourite, added: "I mean we could tell it in four [seasons], we could probably tell it in three. I don't really know."

"I think it's also now I realise the characters are so great across the board – we have 12 great actors playing really great characters and that's just good TV, so it does seem like there's a lot to get out of them."

