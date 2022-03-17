Call the Midwife star Stephen McGann has given a hugely exciting update on the upcoming season of the beloved BBC drama.

Speaking on the WNET UP NEXT podcast recently, the actor revealed that his wife and the show's creator, Heidi Thomas, is currently working on the scripts for season 12 and that filming should begin in around six weeks.

"She's started work now, as we speak today, Heidi is currently putting together the framework for 68'," he told podcast host Tom Stewart.

He then detailed Heidi's creative process, explaining how she finds stories within medical statistics from the time period. "She will look at medical events, laws being passed in the country, social changes happening," he said. She'll look at big-ticket items but she'll also go through the medical officers' reports for that area of London.

"There are all of these wonderful medical statistics that were done every year for each borough of the city of London, including Poplar… In all of those dry statistics, stories are lurking."

Stephen is married to the show's creator, Heidi Thomas

The 59-year-old then went on to explain the production process, revealing that filming for the new season should start in around six weeks' time.

"When it's production time, if you consider the analogy of a factory, the actors go onto the shopfloor and they make the car. In six weeks' time for me, say, I'll go and I'll start filming. Heidi's real role is the boss' upstairs in the office, above in the factory. Her role is the planning and strategy and the making."

Fans won't have to wait too long for another visit to Poplar as a 2022 Christmas special has already been confirmed by the BBC, along with a new series in 2023.

Series 11 ended with a dramatic final episode

The show's official Instagram account announced the news back in February, posting "Thank you all for watching Call the Midwife Series 11! We'll be back!! Call the Midwife will return with a new Christmas Special and Series 12 in 2023."

All episodes of Call the Midwife are available to watch on BBCiPlayer.

