Amy Schumer opens up about personal health issue as fans show their support

Amy Schumer has been praised on social media for speaking out about her experience with endometriosis.

The actress appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night, and opened up about her own personal health issue, that related to many viewers.

Jimmy said to Amy: "I do want to applaud you because over the years you've been very open about health issues."

"Thank you," the mom-of-one replied. "I think it's really important as people don't really speak out, especially women, and I have endometriosis, which ten per cent of women have, but it's so undiagnosed."

The comedy star then added: "And when I was pregnant I had something called hyperemesis, which means you are violently ill through your whole pregnancy. And Kate Middleton had it, Cindy Crawford had it, so I thought 'let me guess, I'm next,' because I'm like them you know... visually I'm like them!"

Taking to Twitter, viewers shared their support for the actress, with one writing: "Applaud any woman who talks about their menstrual and/or pregnancy issues! The stigmas need to go away! Really commend Amy Schumer for sharing her experiences!" while another wrote: "Thank you for speaking about your health issues, really appreciated."

A third added: "Thank you for sharing your experience."

Amy is a doting mom to two-year-old son Gene, who she shares with Chris Fischer.

Amy Schumer was praised for being so open on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The actress is incredibly open about her family life, and while she rarely shares photos of her child, she often talks about him in interviews.

Recently, she appeared on Chelsea Handler's podcast Dear Chelsea, and offered an insight into the possibility that her toddler might have autism.

The 40-year-old revealed that she is "not hoping either way" when it comes to her son Gene David Fischer being diagnosed with autism, a condition his father also lives with.

The actress looked gorgeous dressed in a black dress and heels

During the candid discussion with Chelsea on the podcast, the star said: "I think the statistics are pretty strong toward he will most likely have autism." The Trainwreck actress elaborated: "Most of my favorite people are on the spectrum."

The conversation segued back to her son, Gene, who will have to wait until he is older to receive an official diagnosis.

"He's two and a half and I think they don't diagnose children until maybe six at the earliest I think. You can see some signs but the diagnosis doesn't come until later and I can say honestly I don't have a preference either way," the actress continued, concluding: "You just want your kids to be healthy and happy."

