Outlander recently returned to screens and fans were delighted to see Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe back as their iconic characters, Jamie and Claire Fraser.

Season six is well underway and season seven production has already begun – but what about the future beyond that?

The creator and showrunner behind the StarzPlay show, Maril T Davies, has now opened up about a potential season eight, and it sounds very promising.

"Listen I'd love a Season 8, so I think we're all ready to do it if we get the go-ahead," she told Parade, adding: "But, obviously, yes, I hope [we find out] in enough time to do justice to it."

Maril continued: "Also, the longer we wait, the longer the Droughtlander would be because this show is such a massive endeavour, it takes a long time to get it up on its feet. I hope they tell us.

Outlander has a huge fanbase

"I would love to know earlier rather than later, so, hopefully, we will know soon." Given the popularity of Outlander, we wouldn't be surprised if an eighth season was given the green light very soon.

The stars of the historical drama are also clearly keen to carry on the story. Caitriona previously explained that the decision to continue was out the actor's hands, but would be keen to play Claire again if the scripts are good.

"But you know, I always have said, if we have good scripts, and if the story is interesting, then, you know, why wouldn't you want to continue on?" she told Radio Times.

Caitriona Balfe said she'd love to do more seasons

Speaking about season seven, which was confirmed last year, Caitriona admitted that production was going to be long, given it's the biggest season since the first season.

Appearing on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, she said: "At 3.30 this morning when I was feeding my son, I got an email with the first two scripts and I started reading the first episode, then my eyes were getting crossed so I'll have to look at that another time!

"The first two eps are in my inbox so it's exciting, we're gearing up to get back on it. It'll be a tough one, we'll be shooting for a whole year. So in the words of Dougal McKenzie, we're going to gird our loins."

