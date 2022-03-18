Fans in tears as Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice finally reunite for beautiful dance - watch How stunning was Rose and Giovanni’s performance?

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 champions Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice finally reunited since the Strictly tour for a very special Comic Relief performance, and needless to say, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house!

MORE: Strictly's Giovanni Pernice sends heartfelt message to Rose Ayling-Ellis after recent success

The pair performed to Ellie Goulding’s popular song How Long Will I Love You for the charity event, and fans were delighted to see them together again. One person wrote: "Omg how beautiful, I hope this is not the last time we see them dance together," while another added: "Absolutely gorgeous xx I wish they’d tour together - I’d go every night."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice dance on Comic Relief

A third person commented: "This was so beautiful and so special seeing them dance together again."

The pair also filmed a behind-the-scenes video together encouraging viewers to donate to the cause, with Rose saying: "Hello, we just finished our dance and it well. It’s been a while for it’s nice to come back to that, and hopefully it’ll make people donate." Giovanni added: "Not hopefully, you have to go and donate right now, the link is right there, so keep donating!"

The pair won the 2021 competition

MORE: Rose Ayling-Ellis leaves Strictly cast member in tears over iconic Giovanni Pernice dance

The telethon has been some of the nation's favourite famous faces come together to celebrate the evening. Comedy duo French and Saunders also reunited for a special Red Nose Day skit which will see the pair reprise their characters 'The Extras' for a sketch set in The Repair Shop.

Plus, Kylie Minogue guest-starred in a special edition of BBC comedy Ghosts, while Jack Whitehall played a round of mini-golf with footballers Mason Mount and Declan Rice.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.