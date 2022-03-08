Strictly's Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice to reunite for special performance The ballroom champions will take to the floor once more

Strictly winners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice will be taking to the dance floor once more for a special performance for this year's Red Nose Day.

The ballroom champions will be reuniting in the Comic Relief studio on Friday 18 March to perform their waltz to Ellie Goulding's ​​'How Long Will I Love You' from the semi-finals, the BBC has announced.

Strictly viewers will be delighted to see the EastEnders actress back on the dance floor after making history on the show last year by being the first deaf person to compete in and win the dancing competition. The special one-off performance will take place just over a month after Rose and Giovanni completed their victory lap of the Live Tour, which ended on February 13.

Fans are already looking forward to seeing the duo reunite and took to Twitter to express their excitement. One person wrote: "Buzzing, can’t wait," while another expressed their delight at the choice of routine: "Wow the most beautiful dance."

The telethon will be broadcast from MediaCityUK in Salford from 7pm and will see some of the nation's favourite famous faces come together to celebrate the evening.

Comedy duo French and Saunders will reunite for a special Red Nose Day skit which will see the pair reprise their characters 'The Extras' for a sketch set in The Repair Shop.

Rose made Strictly history when she lifted the glitterball last year

Plus, Kylie Minogue will guest star in a special edition of BBC comedy Ghosts, while Jack Whitehall plays a round of mini-golf with footballers Mason Mount and Declan Rice. Jude Law and Eddie Redmayne will also pay a visit to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter to surprise some school children.

Viewers can also look forward to bedtime stories from Stephen Fry, as well as a special edition of QI which will see Sandi Toskvig and Alan Davies welcome Jo Brand, Sally Phillips and Guz Khan.

French and Saunders will visit The Repair Shop for Comic Relief

The show will be hosted by Alesha Dixon, David Tennant, Zoe Ball, Paddy McGuinness and Sir Lenny Henry.

Red Nose Day airs on Friday 18 March at 7pm on BBC One.

