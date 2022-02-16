Rose Ayling-Ellis cheers on a shirtless Giovanni Pernice as they celebrate bittersweet moment

The Strictly Come Dancing nationwide tour ended over the weekend, and after an incredible three-week run, the gang shared a very emotional moment that was captured by Aljaz Skorjanec and shared by his wife Janette Manrara.

Taking to Instagram, the dancer-turned-host posted a video showing the whole cast dancing to Celia Cruz's La Vida es un Carnaval whilst cheering each other.

WATCH: The Strictly Come Dancing gang cheer on a shirtless Giovanni Pernice and Nikita Kuzmin after tour ends

Taking centre stage were Giovanni Pernice and Nikita Kuzmin who appeared shirtless as the rest of the Strictly group looked on and their dance partners Rose Ayling-Ellis and Tilly Ramsay cheered away.

"What a ride. Still pinching myself that @strictlycomedancinglive has happened!" Janette began her caption.

The duo were crowned championships of the tour

"Thank you to every single one of you that came out to support dancing. I looked out into the audience every single day and savoured the fact that arenas were selling to support a dance show."

She ended the emotional statement by adding: "Some of the biggest names in showbiz played our venues in the past, and here we are, dancers and fans of dance in the same places. It’s truly magical and makes my heart sing. Keep supporting live entertainment, keep supporting the arts, and as always…… "keeeeeeeeep dancing"! (Photo cred: @aljazskorjanec)."

It's been an incredible few weeks in particular for Rose and Giovanni, who after being crowned winners of last year's show, went on to win the tour trophy.

The duo have become the best of friends since they met last year

Taking to Instagram earlier this week, Rose paid tribute to her partner for "showing everyone who I am".

"Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been," she wrote.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."