Giovanni Pernice reveals sweet picture he has of Rose Ayling-Ellis inside his London home

The Strictly Come Dancing series and the nationwide tour may be over, but professional dancer Giovanni Pernice can't stop thinking about the life-changing six months he has lived alongside his celebrity partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, he shared a sneak peek at a special corner inside his home and fans would have noticed the special picture he has of Rose.

The photo in question is of the pair dancing their now-iconic Couple's Choice dance to Symphony by Clean Bandit featuring Zara Larsson.

The joyful dance celebrated the deaf community as the music was stopped midway. As the song went silent, the audience and viewers were in tears whilst watching the couple continue to dance beautifully without music.

The sweet picture could be seen on Giovanni's shelf

The framed picture that Giovanni has was taken during that dance and features a sentence that reads: "One moment of silence can help a community feel heard. This is our BBC."

The special picture is positioned next to a love-shaped clock, his Glitterball trophy, a Queen book and several pictures of Freddie Mercury.

Giovanni and Rose have a very special friendship and following the end of the tour last week, the EastEnders actress paid a special tribute to him.

The original poster was shared by the BBC last year

"Six months ago, I didn't have a clue what I signed up for and to be honest I was terrified. Now, I know for sure that it was the best decision I have ever made, what a crazy ride and life-changing experience it has been," she wrote on Instagram.

"@giovannipernice, I am so grateful that you were part of my Strictly journey. Thank you for telling my story and showing everyone who I am. Our friendship is so special and lasting for sure."

Giovanni also honoured the actress, writing: " SCD champion [tick] SCD live tour champion [tick]. The end of our @bbcstrictly journey but the beginning of an eternal friendship!! I love you @rose.a.e. THANK YOU for the best 6 months of my life!"