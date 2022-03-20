Outlander star Alex Vlahos reveals major detail on character that you might have missed Alex Vlahos plays Allan Christie in the hit show

Outlander star Alex Vlahos has opened up about playing Allan Christie in the hit show, and revealed that there is a major moment from early on in the series that sets a series of events in motion.

Addressing the moment in episode one where Allan is beaten by Jamie after being caught having stolen a horn, he told HELLO!: "In episode one, when I read it I felt that the horn thing was a nice moment, but I thought it was quite insignificant, I didn’t see the big picture. But having watched the premiere, I thought, 'Oh! This is the catalyst, the start of the snowball moment.' It’s nice to know that Allan, rightly or wrongly, is the instigator."

He continued: "Tom went to prison and Allan had to be the man of the house, and the only thing that Allan had in terms of possession was his sister. He cared for her too much probably, and when his dad comes back from prison, he’s knocked down again. He’s just a boy who is getting in his dad’s way… I don’t think Allan believes, or if he doesn’t, he doesn’t believe as much as his dad. They’re all incredibly flawed, which is a joy to play."

Chatting for HELLO!’s Outlander Insider series, Alex also chatted about episode three, which saw Fergus’ struggles become a life and death situation after he is unable to handle the guilt of Marsali and Claire’s attack in the season five finale.

Speaking about the handling of mental health on the show, Alex said: "For me it was talking to [the show bosses] really frankly about Allan’s demons. He’s clearly conflicted and terrorised, and I wanted to make sure that was done justice… I’m really grateful and thankful that per script, [the characters] are given a lot of respect."

