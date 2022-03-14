Sam Heughan teases next role away from Outlander - and it's so different The actor plays Jamie Fraser in the Starz series

Sam Heughan has revealed that he is working on several other projects away from the Starz hit period drama, Outlander.

In a recent interview, the Jamie Fraser actor teased his upcoming roles, explaining that he is currently working on "a couple of documentary ideas" and "producing projects".

When asked to detail his future career aspirations and areas of the industry that he'd like to tap into, Sam said: "Well, I suppose you know, creating Men In Kilts - really enjoyed that process. We’ve been working on a couple other producing projects, so I’d like to do more.

"We’ve got a couple documentary ideas that we’re working on. And actually to be honest, directing - I’d like to direct something. There’s a project that I’ve been working on for a while. I’m like 'Should I direct it?' I’m still not sure. It’s something that I think once Outlander is ever over, maybe that’s a good time for me to step aside and think of something else," he told Forbes magazine.

Sam recently announced that he had finished filming the second series of Men in Kilts, a travel show which he fronts alongside his Outlander co-star Graham McTavish.

Sam hosts travel show, Men in Kilts, alongside Graham McTavish

The upcoming series will see the actors travel to New Zealand to continue the duo's exploration of their heritage.

Sharing the news via Instagram in February, he posted a picture of the travelling duo looking rather windswept while holding up peace signs in front of a stunning scenic backdrop in the New Zealand countryside. He captioned the snap: "That’s a wrap!!!! Incredible road trip around NZ, huge thank you to everyone that helped us navigate every bump in the road and really helped us go the extra mile! You’re going to LOVE season two of @meninkiltsstarz!! I promise @grahammctavish is still alive."

Sam is currently starring in the latest series of Outlander

The actor is currently starring in the sixth season of Outlander, which made its debut earlier this month.

Outlander is available to stream on all Starz platforms.

