Outlander viewers all saying the same thing about episode two Spoilers for episode two ahead!

The long-awaited sixth series of historical drama Outlander is well underway on Starz platforms and viewers are all saying the same thing about the latest instalment.

The second episode saw Claire's (Caitríona Balfe) mental health continue to unravel as she suffers from PTSD following her traumatic experience in season five.

WATCH: Did you enjoy the latest episode?

Viewers watched as Marsali finally give birth to baby Henry-Christian, who is a dwarf. However, Marsali is left to bring up her fourth child without the support of her drunken husband Fergus, who doesn't seem to be too happy about the latest addition to their family.

Fans of the show took to Twitter after watching the latest instalment and praised the action-packed episode, which delivered as much humour as it did tragedy. One person wrote: "Season one episode two was a fascinating watch. No spoilers, but I loved the entire episode, filled with comedy, drama, tragic history, and trauma. I felt the entire cast was at the 'Top of their game' in executing this wonderful adaption of your writing @Writer_DG," while another viewer added: "The whole episode was outstanding! Great writing! Beautiful acting! The pacing was perfect! I’m still excited about it! Can't wait to rewatch it! Makes my heart happy!!"

Marsali finally gave birth in episode two

A third fan commented: "I loved this ep, already watched it two times. Once they decided to go back to the source material, the episodes are just better since you can't improve on perfection. It was funny, sad and beautiful. The acting by all was terrific. So far I'm loving this season, but also dreading the end."

Caitríona took to Instagram on Sunday morning to tease the episode. Sharing a promo shot for the episode, she wrote: "Episode two….. Out today!!!! Things get tense on the ridge!!!"

Fans praised the "phenomenal" episode

Fans were quick to comment on the post, applauding the most recent instalment. One person wrote: "Loved the second episode, the funeral was funny. The birth of H-C gave me tears. And the way Jamie and Claire missed each other is what everyone is looking for in a love story. Another week to wait for another episode, but I am happy that @outlander_starz is back," while another added: "It was phenomenal!"

Outlander is available to watch on all Starz platforms.

