Jamie Dornan to return for The Tourist season two - and fans are ecstatic The BBC drama will be back for a second series

The BBC has announced that the hit mystery drama, The Tourist, is returning for a second outing - and fans are over the moon.

Jamie Dornan stars in the series, which is the highest-rating drama of 2022 and launched with a huge 12 million viewers.

While details about the second season have been kept under wraps so far, we do know that Emmy-winning screenwriters Harry and Jack Williams will be penning the scripts once again.

Earlier this month, Jamie told EW that he would love to reprise his role as the mysterious Elliot Stanley. He said: "In the UK and Ireland and Australia, and anywhere it's been so far, people seem to love The Tourist, so who knows? I know conversations are being had. So we'll see what we get to, but I would love to."

Fans were overjoyed following the BBC's announcement and took to Twitter to express their delight. One person wrote: "OMG The Tourist is returning for a second season, this is fantastic news," while another added: "Boom!!! This is what happens when you make a great show. This is so exciting!!!"

The BBC's smash hit drama will return for a second series

A third person commented: "#TheTourist returning is prob the best thing that happened in '22," while another added: "Can't wait to find out what happens next for Elliot and Helen."

For those who have yet to catch up on the series, it follows Jamie's character, known as 'The Man', who finds himself being pursued by a tank truck on a desolate road. After waking up with amnesia due to a major car accident, he must piece together the events of recent days to establish his identity.

Three other BBC dramas have also been renewed for a second season - The Responder, Vigil and Time.

Jamie Dornan is set to reprise his role in the new series

Charlotte Moore, BBC Chief Content Officer said: "The BBC is on fire creatively and the return of four of our biggest dramas over the last year demonstrates the sheer scale and range of storytelling on the BBC."

