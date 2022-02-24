Stacey Dooley makes rare comment about 'intrusion' into Kevin Clifton relationship

Stacey Dooley has addressed the "intrusion" faced when her romance with Strictly Come Dancing star Kevin Clifton, with whom she won the series with back in 2018, came to light.

MORE: Strictly's Stacey Dooley forced to address Kevin Clifton engagement speculation

During a Q&A with the Telegraph, the 34-year-old was quizzed about the "worst thing" about her job. "I do love my job, but I suppose what I hadn't anticipated when I became a bit more public-facing was the intrusion into my personal life," she explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kevin Clifton shares rare glimpse into date night with Stacey Dooley

"I hadn't realised there would be such an appetite for it. That, I don’t love. But my job itself is wicked. I find the attention funny as I am so boring. There’s no part of me that’s remotely hedonistic. I don't drink or do drugs. I am so strait-laced."

MORE: Stacey Dooley shares intimate glimpse into romantic date night with Kevin Clifton

READ: Kevin Clifton makes rare comment about 'marriage' to Stacey Dooley

The couple started dating in early 2019 just months after they won Strictly together - at the time, Stacey had left her long-term partner, personal trainer Sam Tucknott. Stacey previously told the publication: "I underestimated how much interest there would be in my personal life, which required adjustment."

Her ex Sam, whom she was dating for seven years, had spoken out publicly against the documentary maker, claiming that she had left him to be in a relationship with her dance partner, Kevin. The stars seemingly confirmed their romance in April 2019 after posting a photo of them cuddling up together.

The couple have been dating since 2019

While it's clear that Stacey and Kevin are completely smitten, fans shouldn't expect to hear wedding bells in the near future. The presenter joked that she won't tie the knot with Kevin because he would 'end up divorcing her'.

During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over in 2021, she confessed that she is in no rush to marry the professional dancer, who has been married three times before. "Kev and I have been together for two years," she explained. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.