Kevin Clifton might be busy performing on stage for his new role in Singin' in the Rain, but the professional dancer has not ruled out a potential return to BBC's Strictly Come Dancing.

The performer, who is starring in his "dream role" as Cosmo Brown in the musical, was appearing on Monday's Loose Women to chat about the Sadler's Wells production, when he admitted that he says "never say never" regarding a Strictly comeback - but he wouldn't necessarily be dancing...

"I love the show, I love Strictly Come Dancing and it's been a massive part of my life, I did it for seven years," he began. "There's still a part of me that says 'never say never' about going back to it, maybe in a different role, who knows? But for now, everything is theatre for me."

Loose Women anchor Kaye Adams then interjected: "Well you say another role, Anton [Du Beke]'s got that judging seat for a wee while, but he might just be keeping it warm for you Kevin?", to which Kevin responded: "Hey, if he wants to move aside or any of the others want to move aside I'd happily be a judge on Strictly Come Dancing!"

For now, however, Kevin can be found tap dancing away each night as Cosmo – a part he described as a "dream come true" after revealing that girlfriend, Stacey Dooley had played a part in "manifesting" the role.

Kevin said he'd "happily" return to Strictly as a judge

Last month, ahead of opening night, Kevin shared a clip of him and Stacey watching the original film version at Christmas. In the caption, he sweetly wrote: "On Christmas Day me and @sjdooley watched Singin In The Rain. Me for the millionth time, Stace for the 1st time.

"She recorded me here cos she could see how much I love it! Afterwards she said, 'I think Cosmo Brown is the perfect role for you'. I said, 'It would be a dream but I don't tap dance'."

But that wasn't the end of the story: "A few months later my agent called me and randomly asked what I thought about auditioning for Cosmo in Singin In The Rain at @sadlers_wells!! "So I started learning to tap. From youtube at home and then from the amazing @ryan_gover. Tonight is opening night. Dream come true. @intherainsocial."

