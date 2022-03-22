Kevin Clifton has the best reaction to Stacey Dooley's new short hair and colour The presenter showed off her new hair on Instagram

Stacey Dooley transformed her look this week and couldn't wait to share the results with her fans.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the former Strictly Come Dancing winner told fans she had freshened up her colour and then "chopped it all off".

Posing on top of a white sofa whilst looking casual in dark jeans and a white vest top, Stacey said: "Me and @clairol_uk_ire have been BUSY. We freshened up my colour (obvs using my shade 8WR golden auburn) And then chopped it all off. I'm SOOOOO delighted with it!"

In the picture, Stacey's hair is now just above the shoulders, and her boyfriend Kevin Clifton was the first to share his thoughts on the big transformation.

Stacey showed off her new hair on Monday and fans loved it

"I LOVE IT," he wrote alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Ashley Roberts revealed she was "obsessed" with it whilst Zoe Ball simply shared several fire emojis.

"Makes me want to go short again. Looks amazing," added a fan.

Stacey's big change comes just weeks after she marked her 35th birthday with an incredible dinner for close family and friends.

At the time, Kevin shared a picture of the pair and fans went wild – many hoping for an engagement announcement soon.

"When are you two gonna get married lol xx stunning photo xx," one wrote, whilst a second remarked: "Marry her!!"

Kevin and Stacey met in 2018 whilst competing together on Strictly

Stacey shared the same photo and many got confused over the ring she was wearing on her right hand. "Is it just me or am I spotting a ring there? What a beautiful pic!" wondered one, whilst another added: "Is that an engagement ring? If so, massive congrats!"

Kevin and Stacey began dating in 2019, after being partnered together on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The couple rarely share pictures of each other on social media or speak about their romance, but Stacey recently opened up about the worst part about her job and made reference to her relationship with the former Strictly star.

"I do love my job, but I suppose what I hadn't anticipated when I became a bit more public-facing was the intrusion into my personal life," she explained to The Telegraph.

"I hadn't realised there would be such an appetite for it. That, I don't love. But my job itself is wicked."