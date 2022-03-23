Brenda Blethyn is adored for her roles as DCI Vera Stanhope and as Kate in ITV comedy, Kate & Koji. But when she's not busy acting, she can be found at home with her husband Michael Mayhew.

MORE: Vera's future beyond series 11 revealed

The Oscar-nominated actress tends to keep her personal life away from the spotlight, but she has occasionally opened up about her family and marriage in the past, including whether she regrets not having children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brenda Blethyn returns to ITV drama Kate & Koji

Speaking to Radio Times ahead Vera's return to screens in 2021, Brenda talked about why she and her husband, Michael, decided to tie the knot after 30 years together.

"We were getting on a bit and it seemed the sensible thing to do. Neither of us were going anywhere so it just presents a problem if one of us pops our clogs." The actress' first marriage to Alan Blethyn ended in 1973 after he met someone else.

MORE: Vera star Brenda Blethyn opens up about when series will come to an end

MORE: Downton Abbey star talks potential role in Bridgerton

Brenda as DCI Vera Stanhope

The Vera star spoke to the Guardian in 2010 about not having any children. "Do I regret not having children? No. Do I ponder on it sometimes? Yes," she said.

"But there's no point in having regrets, it's a waste of energy. And I have wonderful nephews, nieces and great-nieces – including the actor Kelly Scott, who had a part in my series Vera."

Brenda pictured with her partner Michael in 2003

Meanwhile, fans can catch Brenda back on screens in the new series of Kate & Koji, and there's good news regarding Vera as the series is currently filming the 12th season!

Appearing on This Morning earlier this month, Brenda said filming Kate & Koji only wrapped very recently, before mentioning her busy schedule: "[We finished] two weeks ago," she began, adding: "And I start Vera on Monday!"

Phillip then said: "And you're away for a long time there aren't you?" to which Brenda replied: "Yeah, so sort of six or seven months." The timeline set out by the star means that production should wrap in the autumn, hopefully in time for its usual winter release.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.