Fans are seriously divided over And Just Like That season two update

HBO Max has announced that the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That…, will be returning for a second outing - and fans are seriously divided.

The comedy-drama, which premiered at the end of last year and finished airing in February, focused on Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte navigating life in their 50s and saw Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their iconic roles.

The series took viewers on quite a rollercoaster of a journey, from the breakdown of Miranda's marriage to Big's death. Season one ended with Carrie laying Big to rest by scattering his ashes in Paris before scheduling a cocktail with Samantha, while Miranda decided to relocate to L.A. to be with her new lover and Carrie's boss, Che.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King confirmed the news via a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that read: "I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors.

"The fact is, we're all thrilled. And Just Like That our Sex life is back."

Fans have taken issue with some of Miranda's storylines

Fans were extremely divided over the news, with some celebrating the announcement and others expressing their complaints about season one.

One viewer took to Twitter to express their delight, writing: "I can't even! I'm so happy to hear this news! I NEED this show to see women like me once in a while!" while another added: "YEEEEEEEES!!!!! Cannot wait for this!!!"

A third fan commented: "Soooooo happy about this and can't wait to watch season two as many times as I've watched season one."

However, not all fans were pleased to learn of the show's renewal. Some viewers have taken issue with some of season one's storylines, which saw Miranda drop out of law and go back to school before leaving her husband, Steve, and engaging in a new romance with Carrie's boss.

Viewers were divided over news of a second series

One person tweeted: "Not this new Miranda or Che please," while another added: "Hopefully they won’t ruin Miranda any more than they have already."

A third fan commented: "Uuuggghhhhh you're killing me... season one was painful... I'm not excited."

And Just Like That… season one is available to stream on HBO Max and NOW.

