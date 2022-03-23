Downton Abbey star talks potential role in Bridgerton

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter has opened up about the reason why he would never appear in Netflix's hit period drama, Bridgerton.

While appearing on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, the Mr Carson actor was asked by host Susanna Reid if he would ever consider joining the cast.

He responded: "Do you think I'd be disloyal to Downton Abbey, my goodness no. It's far too raunchy for Carson, Bridgerton.

"Can you imagine Carson in Bridgerton, or Jim Carter even. Susanna settle," he joked.

Jim's daughter, Bessie Carter, stars in the hit period show as Prudence Featherington. The Downton Abbey star shares the 28-year-old actress with his wife, Imelda Staunton, who is known for her roles in Harry Potter and Finding Your Feet. She is due to portray Queen Elizabeth in the upcoming season of The Crown.

Talking about his daughter's work on the period drama, Jim said: "She had just finished filming the first series of Bridgerton when lockdown came.

Bessie plays Prudence Featherington in the Netflix show

"They filmed the second series during lockdown, so with all the spatial restrictions there," he explained before adding that he is "very proud" of her.

Bridgerton returns to Netflix for its second outing on Friday and will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he sets out to find a suitable wife. His chances of finding a debutante who meets his impossible standards seem ill-fated until he crosses paths with two new arrivals from India, sisters Kate and Edwina Sharma.

Jim pictured with Imelda and Bessie

The synopsis details: "When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix on 25 March.

