Netflix receives criticism from viewers after releasing chilling trailer for Jimmy Savile documentary Will you be watching?

Netflix's new true-crime documentary Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story hasn't even been released yet, but has already been met with a huge backlash from viewers.

The upcoming doc, which will be released on Wednesday 6 April 2022, will examine how the prolific sex offender managed to fool an entire nation for four decades. As the synopsis reads: "Jimmy Savile was one of the United Kingdom's most beloved TV personalities. Shortly after his death in 2011, an investigation prompted more than 450 horrific allegations of sexual assault and abuse, with victims as young as five."

WATCH: Netflix releases trailer for new Jimmy Savile documentary

After dropping a first look at the chilling new documentary on Wednesday, many viewers took to social media to express their outrage over the streamer's decision to capitalise on the horrific crimes.

"The day Netflix realise they don't need to make a documentary just for the sake of it will be a good day indeed. Nobody asked for this," one upset Netflix user wrote.

Another echoed this, writing: "This shouldn't have been made ever. We all read the news, don't revisit this. Pay respect to the victims. Nobody needs to know the worst extent of his abuse."

Will you be watching the new documentary?

Someone else said: "You know what would be more radical and better? A documentary exploring the victims. Talking to them, and their families and how the police, the bbc, and society failed them."

"Haven't his victims been through enough?" a fourth questioned while many others asserted that they would not be watching the documentary.

The news of Netflix's documentary comes ahead of the release of new true-crime drama series The Reckoning, which is set to depict the predator's rise to fame and the scandal following his death.

The three-part series will see Steve Coogan play the disgraced TV presenter and was likewise met with criticism when it was commissioned back in 2020.

