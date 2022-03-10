Fans will be delighted to hear that the future of Vera beyond series 11 has been revealed. The drama returned to screens for the latest series in January and was a long time coming for viewers who had been waiting since September for the remaining episodes due to production setbacks.

However, it seems series 12 is going to be much more smooth sailing! Brenda Blethyn, who plays the titular character in the ITV drama, has confirmed that filming for a brand new series starts very soon.

WATCH: Vera recently returned for series 11

The actress was appearing on Thursday's edition of This Morning to discuss the return of her other series, Kate & Koji, when she mentioned the new episodes of Vera.

Chatting to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Brenda said filming Kate & Koji only wrapped very recently, before mentioning her busy schedule: "[We finished] two weeks ago," she began, adding: "And I start Vera on Monday!"

Brenda Blethyn appeared on Thursday's This Morning

Phillip then said: "And you're away for a long time there aren't you?" to which Brenda replied: "Yeah, so sort of six or seven months." The timeline set out by the star means that production should wrap in the autumn, hopefully in time for its usual winter release.

Meanwhile, Brenda was joined by Kate & Koji co-star, Okorie Chukwu, who has joined the comedy-drama as a new cast member following Jimmy Akingbola's departure.

Brenda and Okorie in the new series of Kate & Koji

Okorie said of joining the series: "I read the script and I really felt a connection with Koji and when the job was offered I did think it's not a usual way to come on board a show, but it was a hit show and I thought it was amazing comedy.

"I was a bit nervous but everyone was so welcoming and so warm and the way that the team got me involved and supported me throughout the process was just amazing."

