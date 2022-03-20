Win tickets for the world premiere of Bridgerton season two You won't want to miss this!

Calling all Bridgerton fans! Netflix is handing out a limited number of golden tickets to see the world premiere of season two - and it's super easy to get your hands on them.

Just 15 Londoners will have the pleasure of attending the red carpet event, which will be taking place at the Tate Modern on 22 March.

To be in with a chance of winning a ticket, all you have to do is head to Boxpark in Shoreditch on Monday 21 March, where Lady Whistledown’s infamous 'Society Papers' are being distributed.

Inside each Bridgerton-themed newspaper will be a ticket inviting people to apply for the opportunity to attend the premiere.

This will be the second chance for Bridgerton fans to get hold of tickets as Society Papers were also handed out to passersby on London's Southbank on Sunday. As a string quartet performed the soundtrack to the hit Shondaland series, copies of Lady Whistledown's gossip column were issued to revellers at Gabriel’s Wharf by Regency-era newspaper sellers.

Head to Boxpark in Shoreditch on Monday 21 March for a chance to win tickets

For those who miss out on tickets, you can watch the stars arrive on the red carpet, which will be streamed virtually on Netflix’s YouTube channel from 8pm on March 22.

The premiere will take place just three days before the second series lands on the streaming giant on 25 March.

The upcoming season will focus on the eldest Bridgerton sibling, Anthony, as he sets out to find a wife.

The world premiere will take place at the Tate Modern on 22 March.

The synopsis reads: "Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India.

"When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Bridgerton season two premieres on Netflix on 25 March.

