Bridgerton star Simone Ashley reveals the huge mistake she made while filming season two The actress plays a leading lady in the upcoming series

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley has opened up about her experience filming the second series of the hit Netflix period drama.

The Sex Education actress, who plays new arrival to the Ton, Kate Sharma, in the new series, revealed that she made a serious error on her first day by eating a big lunch before getting into costume.

"On my first day, I was like, 'OK, first day as a leading lady, got to eat lots of food, be really energised'. So, I had this massive portion of salmon and that's when I needed to be sick, basically because I was wearing the corset," she told Glamour Magazine.

"I realised when you wear the corset, you just don't eat. It changes your body. I had a smaller waist very momentarily. Then the minute you stop wearing it, you're just back to how your body is. I had a lot of pain with the corset, too, I think I tore my shoulder at one point!"

The actress also opened up about the importance of representation in TV and films and how Bridgerton has changed her attitude towards period dramas.

Simone opened up about her experience filming season two

"I didn't really watch period dramas much because I felt like I couldn't relate to them, maybe because I couldn't see myself within one. And then Bridgerton came along," she said.

"I just always saw myself for my personality and not for the colour of my skin. Representation matters, and yes, there is a minority that needs to be represented more, and I'm very aware of that… Everyone should be seen. I think we can all relate to each other in some way. [But I want] to be seen as an actress who has talent and has a brain, and it just doesn't matter what I look like."

Simone stars opposite Jonathan Bailey in the period drama

The new series will see Simone's character, Kate, arrive in London from India, along with her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran), who catches the eye of Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey).

The synopsis reads: "When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides."

Bridgerton season two is due to land on Netflix on March 25.

