Everything you need to know about Gardeners' World's Frances Tophill Get to know the presenter and gardening guru here

Frances Tophill is a familiar face for Gardeners' World viewers and has been presenting the show alongside Monty Don, Carol Klein and Adam Frost for many years.

MORE: Monty Don impresses fans with epic garden transformation - watch

But what do you know about her life away from cameras? Find out more here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gardeners' World presenter Carol Klein's garden is never-ending

Who is Frances Tophill?

Frances is a 33-year-old horticulturist, author and television presenter from Kent, South East England. After developing a passion for all things horticultural, she studied at the Scottish Agricultural College and Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh.

MORE: Gardeners' World star Adam Frost's garden is breathtaking - see it here

MORE: This insane £100 garden transformation will leave you speechless

However, in a recent interview, Frances revealed that she "came to gardening quite late." She told One magazine: "Having had two failed attempts at the ages of six and seven when I tried to 'help' my mum and got in trouble, I never even thought about it again until I saw the job for an apprentice gardener at the age of 19, applied, turned up for the interview, had a walk around the garden and immediately knew it was what I wanted to do. I luckily got the job and haven't looked back since."

Frances is a much-loved member of the Gardeners' World family

As well as Gardeners' World, she has also appeared on Love Your Garden alongside Alan Titchmarsh, David Domoney and Katie Rushworth.

Away from her TV work, Frances is also a published author. Her first book, titled First Time Gardener, was released in 2015, followed by The Container Gardener, which came out in 2017.

Is Frances Tophill married?

Although Frances is more than happy to share her gardening secrets with the nation, it appears that she is not so forthcoming with her personal life. As such, her marital status is unknown. However, by the looks of her Instagram @francestophill, she is close to her sister Charlie and is a doting aunt to her young nephew!

She currently lives in Exeter and shares her home with an adorable rescue dog named Rua.

MORE: How Carol Klein transformed her stunning Glebe Cottage garden

Frances Tophill and Gardeners' World

Frances is a much-loved member of the Gardeners' World team and has been presenting the programme since 2016. It's clear that Frances adores being part of the show and regularly takes to Instagram to tell her followers all about the latest episodes.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.