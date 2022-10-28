Who is Gardeners' World star Sue Kent's husband? Find out what her husband does for a living

Gardeners' World is without a doubt one of the most loved gardening shows on television and it's the talented team of presenters who have gained the programme a legion of devoted fans over the years.

One favourite among viewers is Sue Kent, who joined the show as a presenter last year. Read on to find out all about her family life, including who she is married to…

Who is Sue Kent?

Sue Kent is an amateur gardener and presenter on Gardeners' World, who signed on as a presenter after impressing viewers in an audience segment during lockdown in 2020.

When she's not busy working on her sprawling coastal garden in Wales, Sue spends her time as a professional masseur offering sports massage and relaxation massage.

After obtaining a Sports Massage Qualification from the University of Wales Institute in Cardiff in 2010, she went on to work as a volunteer sports massage therapist at the Paralympics Village during the 2012 London Olympics.

Sue was born with arms eight inches long, no thumbs and seven fingers - three on one hand, four on the other - as a result of her mother being prescribed Thalidomide for morning sickness while pregnant.

Sue joined the show last year

Who is Sue Kent's husband?

Sue is married to chartered accountant Stephen Kent. The pair share two children.

While not much is known about Sue's private life, we do know from her posts to social media that she has several grandchildren.

Sue with her grandchildren

While she seems to keep her personal life out of the spotlight, Sue sometimes shares posts about her family on her online profiles. Just last week, the presenter told her followers how her son had been helping her out in the garden.

Posting a snap of her son looking into the engine of a tractor, she wrote: "Bit of a problem with my manure delivery. My lovely son was doing something nice for me and it's now taking longer than it should do."

Sue shared this snap of her son getting to work on a tractor

Back in June, Sue welcomed two new grandchildren and took to Instagram to celebrate the happy news.

Sharing a photo of the BBC star cradling one of the babies while holding her arm out to the other, she wrote in the caption: "It's a busy year, as well as designing the garden for the Hampton Court show, I have been blessed with two new grandchildren, so I dashed back home from London for another grandchild's second birthday party. While the older ones were on the bouncy castle I got the best job."

