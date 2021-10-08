Gogglebox's Steph and Dom sell £5million dream Kent mansion The couple put the property on the market earlier this year

Gogglebox's Steph and Dom Parker are bidding farewell to their £5million dream Kent mansion, which they spent five years renovating, it has been revealed.

MORE: Gogglebox stars' epic homes - unseen rooms revealed

The pair's beloved home, a hotel called The Salutation which featured heavily on the hit Channel 4 show, went on sale earlier this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Gogglebox star Marina pays heartbreaking tribute to her dear friend Mary

Steph and Dom originally bought it for £2.6million back in 2004. They then spent several million pounds restoring the Grade I-listed property and Gertrude Jekyll gardens in Sandwich, Kent, to their former glory, before leasing it to John and Dorothy Fothergill in 2017 to run as The Salutation hotel.

READ: Gogglebox's Steph and Dom have practically doubled the value of their grand home

RELATED: Why did these 7 Gogglebox stars quit the show?

Unfortunately, the couple amassed debts of £1.8million and the hotel had to close before the pandemic.

The couple left Gogglebox back in 2016

Speaking to Richard Eden for the Daily Mail, Dom said of the property: "We just fell in love with the place. It was like finding gold in a river. We just thought, 'Oh my God. We must have it.'"

Steph and Dom left Gogglebox back in 2016 and currently live in their holiday home in Spain's Canary Islands.

Of the decision to sell, he added: "Our lives have changed and moved on considerably and we are not in a position to move permanently back to Sandwich."

Steph and Dom currently reside in the Canary Islands

The Parker's now-former residence consisted of 17 bedrooms in total, split over a few different buildings, and it was designed and built by Sir Edwin Lutyens in 1912.

It also had a 60-capacity restaurant on-site, where the couple used to serve up the finest fare.

The exterior of the property is on par with its stunning interiors, as there is 3.7acres of land and some of the gardens won Gold at the 2019 Chelsea Flower Show!