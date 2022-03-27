Andrew Garfield might be on his way to becoming an Oscar-winning actor at the Academy Awards on Sunday, but who will be there to cheer him on if he wins the ultimate acting accolade? Find out the Tick Tick… Boom! star’s dating history here…

Is Andrew Garfield in a relationship?

Andrew is currently dating model and singer Alyssa Miller. The pair were first spotted together in November 2021, and made their red carpet debut together at the SAG awards in February 2022, naw!

WATCH: Andrew is nominated for Best Actor for Tick Tick... Boom!

Alyssa has over 200k followers on Instagram, and regularly posts clips of herself singing - and she sounds amazing! So will they be stepping out together for the Oscars? We can't wait to find out!

Andrew and Alyssa were first spotted together in November 2021

Who has Andrew Garfield dated previously?

Andrew’s perhaps most prolific relationship was with his The Amazing Spider-Man co-star, Emma Stone. The pair met while filming the first installment back in 2010, and dated for five years before calling it quits in 2015. They have remained close since filming, even to the point where Andrew revealed that he had kept his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home a surprise after she texted him to ask him about it.

Emma and Andrew are still close friends

"Emma kept on texting me," he explained on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast. "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.' She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me!'"

The former couple called it quits in 2015

Back in 2017, he explained: "We care about each other so much, and that’s a given, that’s kind of this unconditional thing. There’s so much love between us and so much respect. … I’m her biggest fan as an artist. So for me, it’s been bliss to be able to watch her success and watch her bloom into the actress that she is. And it’s been wonderful to have that kind of support for each other. It’s nothing but a beautiful thing."

Andrew has also been linked to Rita Ora

Andrew was also previously linked to Rita Ora in late 2018, with the pair keeping tightlipped about the relationship. Speaking about his personal life, he told Bustle back in November 2021: "I’m not in the public eye to a great degree because I’ve designed it that way for myself. For my work, I’m fine with it, but otherwise I fight for my right for a private, personal life. My right to be ordinary. My right to be a mess. My right to be sorrowful. My right to lose, to get it wrong, to be stupid, to be a person."

