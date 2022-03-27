Inside the Oscars 2022 goodie bag worth nearly $140k

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The most prestigious awards ceremony is finally upon us, and 25 actors and directors will battle it out to take home a coveted golden statuette from this year's Oscars.

MORE: Everything you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

However, even if the likes of Will Smith, Nicole Kidman, and Penelope Cruz don't walk away with an award, at least they won't leave empty-handed as this year's goodie bag is filled with luxury gifts, lavish getaways, and thrilling experiences.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Meet the hilarious hosts of the 2022 Oscars

Reported to be worth almost $140,000, marketing company Distinctive Assets – which compiles and provides the gifts – has shared a peek inside the 2022 'Everyone Wins' Nominee gift bag, and it will blow your mind.

One of the most valuable gifts on offer, worth $50,000, is an all-inclusive, three-night stay for two at Turin Castle in Scotland, which comes complete with butler service and a fully personalized concierge service.

SEE: All the times the royals attended the glamorous Oscars

MORE: The most memorable Oscar dresses of all time

If Scotland doesn't take your fancy, then there's a trip to the Golden Door resort spa in San Diego worth $15,600. During a four-night stay, two guests can take advantage of personalized fitness, spa and nutrition programs, daily massages, gourmet meals, and more.

Nominees will be able to visit Scotland in a trip worth $50,000

Nominees looking for some 'tweakments' can take advantage of The Celebrity Arms liposuction treatment at Art Lipo, said to be worth $12,000, or indulge in chemical peels, laser skin resurfacing, botox, and more at Dr. Vasyukevich’s Upper East Side office, worth $10,000.

The gift bag also includes a range of edible gifts, including Ariti extra virgin olive oil infused with edible gold flakes, $72, gold-flecked, chocolate-dipped Posh Pretzels, and a limited-edition set of Trust Me Vodka bottles.

There's also a trip to the luxury Golden Door spa

There are some more affordable gifts as well, including a unisex perfume from Piper & Perro, products from luxury fragrance company Soul Shropshire, and a $14 detangling brush from Tangle Teezer.

"I feel like despite all of the bad news in the world, it's really an important form of self-preservation and self-care to also carve out a little time for the fun, fabulous and frivolous, and [the gift bag] certainly falls in that category,” Distinctive Assets founder Lash Fary told Forbes.

Tangle Teezer, The Ultimate Detangler, $14, Ulta

The list of nominees who will get to take home this year's goodie bag includes Jessica Chastain, Olivia Colman, Kirsten Dunst, Andrew Garfield, Kristen Stewart, Denzel Washington, and Benedict Cumberbatch among others.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.