94th Academy Awards winners list - live updates A star-studded audience has assembled once again at the Dolby Theatre

The 2022 Oscars are here, and the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards have walked the red carpet and are seated for the big night.

Best Actor looks set to go to Will Smith for King Richard but Best Actress is the one race where it remains up in the air - Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) are all nominated and it still remains uncertain where the wind will take this one.

Elsewhere Troy Kotsur appears to be a sure thing to become the second deaf actor ever to win an Academy Award in his performance in CODA - his co-star Marlee Matlin remains the only deaf winner at the Oscars for 1986's Children of a Lesser God - while West Side Story's Ariana DeBose has had the Best Supporting Actress category on lockdown all season.

Last year saw the likes of Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand take home top acting honors, while Nomadland's Chloé Zhao also made history as the first woman of color to win best director.

This year Netflix's The Power of the Dog looks set to win big with director Jane Campion possibly taking best director, making it the first time in Oscars history women have won back to back and the first time a woman has won the award twice (she won in 1994 for The Piano). It will also mark the streaming platform's first Best Picture win.

Keep checking back for all the winners on the night...

Oscar winners 2022:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is up for Best Picture

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Jane Campion is among those nominated for Best Director

Actor in a Leading Role

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...BOOM!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Will Smith has received a nod for his performance in King Richard

Actress in a Leading Role

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (CODA) - WINNER

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) - WINNER

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is up for Best Supporting Actress

International Feature Film

Drive My Car - WINNER

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Animated Feature Film

Encanto - WINNER

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Will Encanto win Best Animinated Feature?

Original Screenplay

Belfast - WINNER

Don’t Look Up

The Worst Person in the World

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Adapted Screenplay

Coda - WINNER

Drive My Car

Dune

The Lost Daughter

The Power of the Dog

The Lost Daughter is up for Best Adapted Screenplay

Costume Design

Cruella - WINNER

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Cruella has received a nod for Best Costume Design

Original Score

Don’t Look Up

Dune - WINNER

Encanto

Parallel Mothers

The Power of the Dog

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up

Dune - WINNER

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Makeup and Hairstyling

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER

House of Gucci

House of Gucci missed out on any major categories but has been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling

Cinematography

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball - WINNER

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Visual Effects

Dune - WINNER

Free Guy

No Time To Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Will Dune pick up an below the line wins?

Production Design

Dune - WINNER

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Sound

Belfast

Dune - WINNER

No Time To Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Original Song

Be Alive by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (King Richard)

No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time To Die)

Dos Oruguitas by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

Down to Joy by Van Morrison (Belfast)

Somehow You Do by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Animated Short Film

Affairs of the Art

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper - WINNER

Live Action Short Film

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

