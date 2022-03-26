94th Academy Awards winners list - live updates

Rebecca Lewis
The 2022 Oscars nominees include Kristen Stewart, Jessica Chastain, Will Smith and Netflix's The Power of the Dog
The 2022 Oscars are here, and the nominees for the 94th Academy Awards have walked the red carpet and are seated for the big night.
Best Actor looks set to go to Will Smith for King Richard but Best Actress is the one race where it remains up in the air - Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos), and Kristen Stewart (Spencer) are all nominated and it still remains uncertain where the wind will take this one.
Elsewhere Troy Kotsur appears to be a sure thing to become the second deaf actor ever to win an Academy Award in his performance in CODA - his co-star Marlee Matlin remains the only deaf winner at the Oscars for 1986's Children of a Lesser God - while West Side Story's Ariana DeBose has had the Best Supporting Actress category on lockdown all season.
Last year saw the likes of Anthony Hopkins and Frances McDormand take home top acting honors, while Nomadland's Chloé Zhao also made history as the first woman of color to win best director.
This year Netflix's The Power of the Dog looks set to win big with director Jane Campion possibly taking best director, making it the first time in Oscars history women have won back to back and the first time a woman has won the award twice (she won in 1994 for The Piano). It will also mark the streaming platform's first Best Picture win.
Oscar winners 2022:
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake is up for Best Picture
Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Jane Campion is among those nominated for Best Director
Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick...BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)
Will Smith has received a nod for his performance in King Richard
Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Actor in a Supporting Role
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA) - WINNER
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story) - WINNER
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
West Side Story's Ariana DeBose is up for Best Supporting Actress
International Feature Film
Drive My Car - WINNER
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Animated Feature Film
Encanto - WINNER
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. The Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Will Encanto win Best Animinated Feature?
Original Screenplay
Belfast - WINNER
Don’t Look Up
The Worst Person in the World
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Adapted Screenplay
Coda - WINNER
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
The Lost Daughter is up for Best Adapted Screenplay
Costume Design
Cruella - WINNER
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cruella has received a nod for Best Costume Design
Original Score
Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
Encanto
Parallel Mothers
The Power of the Dog
Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune - WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci
House of Gucci missed out on any major categories but has been nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling
Cinematography
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (...or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Visual Effects
Dune - WINNER
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Will Dune pick up an below the line wins?
Production Design
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Sound
Belfast
Dune - WINNER
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Original Song
Be Alive by DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (King Richard)
No Time To Die by Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell (No Time To Die)
Dos Oruguitas by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)
Down to Joy by Van Morrison (Belfast)
Somehow You Do by Diane Warren (Four Good Days)
Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper - WINNER
Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
