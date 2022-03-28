Outlander star gives major warning about upcoming season six plot - and we’re concerned

Outlander star John Bell has opened up about what to expect in season six - and we’re seriously worried! It sounds like the Frasers’ relatively peaceful time is about to be disturbed, and we have no idea of what to expect!

Speaking to HELLO! for the Outlander Insider series, John explained that there was an upcoming storyline that he could see having fans take to Twitter to discuss. He said: "It’s going to be very exciting, I can’t wait to see how this turns out!"

Laughing, he continued: "Young Ian is really becoming Jamie’s right-hand man. If he needs a job done, Ian’s on the case, if he needs a deer hunted, Ian’s on the case. So he’s going to be there at his uncle’s side but ready to challenge him if need be. But you’re going to see the core Frasers really come together as the world turns against them."

Why is the world going to turn on the Frasers? We can’t wait to find out! In the meantime, fans have been loving season six so far, with many taking to social media to praise the storylines, which have seen Marsali and Fergus struggle with the townspeople’s suspicions after their son Henri-Christian is born a dwarf, the truth about Young Ian’s time with the Mohawk, and the Christie family stirring things up by their arrival at Fraser’s Ridge.

Speaking about the show, one person wrote: "Yesterdays episode… shattered my heart. I just wasn’t readyyyy loving this season so much even though it’s so emotional," while another added: "Loving that this season of #Outlander is staying to the books it’s amazing getting to actually see more of the book in the series, one of the best seasons so far!"

