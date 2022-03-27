Outlander fans left heartbroken following episode four

Outlander fans were left heartbroken following an emotional scene in the fourth episode of season six which revealed Young Ian's tragic backstory.

In the latest instalment, a moving moment saw Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) comfort Young Ian (John Bell) after it was revealed that his former wife, Emily, suffered a miscarriage some time ago and lost their unborn daughter, Iseabail.

Jamie sympathised with Young Ian, revealing that he too lost a child before its birth.

Fans were quick to take to Twitter to comment on the poignant scene. One person wrote: "Episode four of #Outlander quietly touches your heart. @JohnBell perfectly captures the pain Young Ian felt at the loss of Emily and his daughter. As I wiped the tears away I pictured Iseabail and Faith happily playing in a field somewhere."

Another viewer added: "Don’t ask me how many tissues I used while watching episode three and four," while another quoted a line of dialogue: "'We shall ask my daughter to look for yours in heaven, I ken she will find her there.' Jamie praying over Faith is something that broke my heart, but mended it at the same time."

Viewers were in tears over the moving scene

Other fans also took to Twitter to praise John for his outstanding performance in the episode, with one person writing: "What an amazing episode! Seeing Ian's story got me in tears from the beginning. Very well done @JohnBell," while another added: "Me praising @JohnBell’s acting because he OWNED that episode and I'm so proud."

A third viewer commented: "@JohnBell's performance in this episode was absolutely phenomenal and literally did bring me to tears."

Fans praised John Bell's performance in the episode

The much-loved Starz drama made its long-awaited season six premiere earlier this month, which saw Sam Heughan and Caitríona Balfe reprise their roles as Jamie and Claire. The new series follows the married couple as they strive to protect their new home in colonial America during a period of political unrest leading to the Revolutionary War.

Outlander is available to watch on all Starz platforms.

