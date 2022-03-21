Outlander actor reveals co-star moved into his home during filming - details 

Alexander Vlahos, who plays Allan Christie in the hit show Outlander, revealed that he and his fellow co-star Richard Rankin are very good pals in real life - so much so that Richard even lived at his place for a while!

Chatting to HELLO!, Alex explained: "I was doing Versailles season three press and it was on a yacht in Monte Carlos - my life is ridiculous - and Richard Rankin was there. We’d never met, and I thought, 'Oh! We should take a picture for Twitter,' so we took a picture and that night we proceeded to get absolutely annihilated on free rose. I think that’s how the best friendships start!"

He continued: "I phoned him to say I’m doing Outlander and he was starring in Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre with Saoirse Ronan… and he needed a place to stay and I was filming in Bristol, and he ended up staying in my house! We’re close!"

Richard stayed at Alex's place while starring in a play

Joking about Richard’s reaction to finding out that Alex would be joining him on Outlander, Alex explained: "I text him saying I’m doing Outlander and asked him, 'Are you still in it?!' He was the first to welcome me onto the set… you’re coming into it and it feels like the first day of school so he was my go to. I love that man, we have the same sense of humour. We don’t have many scenes together but when we did, we didn’t get any work done."

Alex plays Allan on the beloved show

Richard previously opened up about Alex in a behind-the-scenes clip for the show, joking: "Who does he play again? Alex Vlahos! He plays Allan Christie, that's right, yeah yeah yeah. Not who I would have cast but he's nice enough, he's approachable. Actually I'm joking, Alex is a really good friend of mine."

