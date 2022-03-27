Outlander star John Bell reveals cast has secret tattoos to mark season six - details 

Outlander star John Bell has revealed that he and other members of the cast got very special tattoos to mark their time during season six.

MORE: Outlander star Sophie Skelton reveals the one scene that was cut following major concerns

Chatting to HELLO! while breaking down season six episode four, The Hour of the Wolf, John opened up about Young Ian’s special episode which focused on his past with the Mohawks, and opened up about how they commemorated filming the important installment in the show.

WATCH: Young Ian star John Bell talks season six episode four

He explained: "It was great, I loved it. Working with Morgan and Braeden [Clarke] back from season four was just fabulous. We really connected as a little team and just had a great time. We actually got tattoos at the end of it! It’s a little wolf on my hip, a little line drawing wolf. So I’ll always have the memory with me… I have a dragon on the other for The Hobbit!" Watch our chat with him here.

John opened up about the special episode

The star also opened up about finding out that he would be starring in an episode focused on his past with the Mohawks, explaining: "I was over the moon to hear that there was a Young Ian-focused episode and we’re finally going to get to tell this story and unravel these mysteries! From the books, I knew what was going to happen but I didn’t know if we were just going to get into it or not."

MORE: Outlander's Caitriona Balfe opens up about 'unique' relationship with co-star Sam Heughan

MORE: Outlander season six star admits he was taken aback by show's violence

The star plays Young Ian in the hit show

Of course, after appearing to finally let his wife go, could Young Ian be back on the lookout for love, and is Malva going to be a potential future love interest for him? He explained: "I hope [Ian finds love again] There’s a romance or something building between Ian and Malva. There’s a little [something] going on there. But Ian is a character who is full of love for his family, for his wolf, so there’s a lot out there for Ian. He’s just had a bit of a bad run of it! I hope there might be someone around the corner for him, but we’ll see."

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.