Outlander season six star admits he was taken aback by show's violence 

Outlander is finally back on our screen, and a new member of Fraser's Ridge, Mark Lewis Jones, has opened up about his reaction to watching the show after being cast as Tom Christie, the patriarch of the Christie family.

Chatting to HELLO!, he explained that while he had watched a few episodes, he started the show again after being cast in season six. He said: "I went back and watched as much as I could when I knew I would be doing it, and I was taken aback by how - particularly in the first season… by the violence in it.

"The whole business at the end with Jamie in jail, I thought, 'God this is amazing stuff, this isn't shying away, this is completely unafraid television and very courageous,' and I thought, 'God, I’m really glad that I am part of this.'

"I wasn't shocked but I was taken aback by how courageous they were with storylines and really pushing things - taking those two men in a place I've not seen before, let alone a historical drama and it was fantastically done."

Alexander Vlahos, who plays Tom’s son Allan, also opened up about his reaction to the series, saying: "I’ve known about Outlander for a while... I've been aware of it but it's turning up on the first day and thinking it would be a limited crew because of covid... It felt huge from day one and it continued to do so up until the premiere. The work that goes into the books, into the filming of it, it's the attention to detail for me that really makes this show stand out."

