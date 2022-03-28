BBC reveals release date for Gentleman Jack - and it's so soon! Suranne Jones is back as Anne Lister

The BBC has finally revealed the release date for the upcoming season two of the popular period drama, Gentleman Jack.

The series, which stars Suranne Jones as Yorkshire landowner and 'the first modern lesbian', Anne Lister, will make its return to the channel on 10 April - and we can't wait.

WATCH: Suranne Jones reveals behind-the-scenes look at Gentlemen Jack series two

The upcoming season will see Anne start her new life with her wife, Ann Walker, as they set up home at Shibden Hall.

The BBC official synopsis teases: "Anne Lister’s entrepreneurial spirit frightens the locals as much as her unconventional love life and, with Halifax on the brink of revolution, her refusal to keep a low profile becomes provocative and dangerous."

Also reprising her role for the new season is Peaky Blinders star Sophie Rundle, who plays Suranne's on-screen lover, Ann Walker.

Gemma Whelan and Lydia Leonard will also be returning as Marian Lister and Mariana Lawton, while Gemma Jones and Timothy West will be back to play Aunt Anne and Jeremy Lister.

The series returns on 10 April

BAFTA-winning actress Joanna Scanlan will also be making an appearance as Anne Lister's outrageous former lover Isabella 'Tib' Norcliffe.

Jodhi May, Katherine Kelly, Derek Riddell, Stephanie Cole and Peter Davison will also be reprising their roles in the upcoming season, as well as Amelia Bullmore, Vincent Franklin, Shaun Dooley, Rosie Cavaliero, Joe Armstrong, Anthony Flanagan and George Costigan.

Talking about the overwhelmingly positive viewer reaction to season one, director and screenwriter Sally Wainwright said in a statement: "I'm utterly delighted that we've been recommissioned because there are so many more big, bold stories to tell about Anne Lister and Ann Walker.

Joanna Scanlan guest stars in the upcoming season

"I mean, I'm quite overwhelmed to be honest," she added. "I think because it's been such an emotional reaction. That I wasn't really anticipating.

"Obviously it's had a big impact amongst gay women and the love for it is overwhelming, and that's so beautiful and exciting, but also so many straight women are feeling empowered by it as well. It's not just making gay women feel vindicated and empowered."

Gentleman Jack returns to the BBC on April 10.

