Jay Blades shares major update on The Repair Shop The furniture restorer took to Instagram

The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has given a major update on the BBC's beloved heirloom-fixing show.

MORE: Jay Blades shares rare post on daughter's impressive achievement

Taking to his Instagram stories on Tuesday, the furniture restorer revealed that filming for the new series of the show is currently underway and that it should arrive on our screens later this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Repair Shop viewers in tears over heart-warming fix

"How are we doing guys?" he asked his followers. "Just keeping you posted."

Giving a glimpse of the Repair Shop barn, which is located at the Weald and Downland Living Museum, he said: "Look at that. [We've] come here to do some filming today. Very busy behind those two doors. You guys will be seeing some of it later on in the year I think."

MORE: The Repair Shop's Will Kirk announces exciting baby news - fans overjoyed

MORE: Will Kirk gives major update on new show away from The Repair Shop

A new series of the popular daytime show is currently being aired on the BBC. Curious to know what fans are thinking about the current season, Jay took to Instagram on Wednesday morning to ask.

Jay shared the exciting news on his Instagram story

Posting a snap of Jay with his team, he wrote: "Good morning all. The team wanted to ask if you have seen the new series of @therepairshop.tv on @bbcone at 3.45 and if yes are you enjoying them? Don’t forget you have one on today same time."

Fans were quick to take to the comments, assuring the furniture restorer that they have been loving the show. One person wrote: "They are absolutely brilliant as always, thank you all for beautiful TV," while another added: "Yes it great and all the team are absolutely brilliant, best program on TV."

A new series will arrive later this year

A third fan commented: "We are so much enjoying this series - some of the tasks have seemed impossible - but not for you all - it's a privilege to be able to watch you perform your miracles - thank you."

The new series of The Repair Shop airs on Wednesdays at 3:45pm.

Like this story? Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.