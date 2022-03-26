Will there be a series four of Hidden? The BBC drama is back on screens

Are you a fan of Hidden? The popular Welsh drama series, originally released under the name Craith, is returning to BBC Four this weekend for its third series.

The new episodes will see Sian Reese-Williams and Siôn Alun Davies reprise their roles as DCI Cadi John and DS Owen Vaughan respectively. But what does the future of the show look like? Here's what we know…

Will Hidden on BBC be back for series four?

Sadly not! When BBC Wales and BBC Four announced series three of Hidden earlier this year, it was revealed that it would be the final instalment in the franchise. The show's producer, Hannah Thomas, said of the last series: "Producing this final series was a bittersweet experience.

"It was wonderful to bring back our talented cast and crew but knowing that this was our final series, combined with the trials of filming during a pandemic, meant that this final outing was, at times, a difficult one."

Sian Reese-Williams returns for series three of Hidden

What is series three of Hidden about?

The synopsis for series three reads: "After a local man's body is found in a remote river, DCI Cadi John gets embroiled in the case which bears the signs of a brutal and frenzied attack.

"Since we last saw DCI Cadi John, her relationship with pathologist Rachel West has flourished – despite the secrets Cadi keeps from her - and she relies on Rachel to help identify the cause of death.

Are you looking forward to series three?

"Nearby, a local labourer Siôn Thomas (Sion Ifan) returns home to his brother Glyn, who has Down's syndrome. Siôn became Glyn's carer after the tragic death of their mother years previously. Having perpetually been let down by the various systems that should have protected them, Siôn is frustrated and wants nothing more than to provide for his brother." Sounds intriguing, right?

Who stars in Hidden on BBC?

As mentioned before, Sian Reese-Williams will return as DCI Cadi John, meanwhile Siôn Alun Davies is back to play DS Owen Vaughan. Other cast members include Sion Ifan and Justin Melluish as brothers Sion Thomas and Glyn Thomas respectively.

