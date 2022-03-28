Sanditon viewers left 'concerned' following episode two

The popular period drama, Sanditon, continued with its second episode this week and fans of the show have been left "concerned" following the latest instalment.

The most recent episode saw Charlotte (Rose Williams) begin her work as a governess for the mysterious widow, Alexander Colbourne (Ben Lloyd-Hughes), while Colonel Lennox (Tom Weston-Jones) invited the Sanditon residents to a 'mess dinner' held at the new assembly rooms.

While viewers have enjoyed watching the inevitable love triangle between Charlotte, Alexander and Lennox start to develop, they have taken to Twitter to express their suspicions over the latter's intentions.

It's not just Lennox's clear lack of judgement where Edward (Jack Fox) is concerned that has alarmed fans, but his suspicious reaction to learning of Charlotte's new employer.

During the mess dinner, Lennox gives Charlotte a few tips on "battle strategy" to help her deal with her new pupils, but seems upset upon hearing Alexander's name.

Viewers were left "concerned" about the Colonel's intentions

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts, with one person writing: "After episode one was Team Lennox. But episode two has me concerned. I think I'm joining the rest of you rooting for Colbourne!" while another added: "I don’t know if I trust Colonel Lennox…and maybe him and Edward are working together!!!"

A third person questioned: "So... is Lennox a conman? Will Charlotte believe his version of events and damage her relationship with Colbourne? I'm so confused!" while another added: "Tom saying he doesn’t know why Arthur has taken against the Colonel because the Colonel is "one of the noblest men" he’s ever met makes me inclined to NOT like Lennox."

Fans seem to be rooting for Alexander to win Charlotte's heart

For those of you who have yet to catch up on the period drama, it follows 23-year-old Charlotte Heywood as she returns to the coastal resort of Sanditon and embarks on a new romantic journey.

Sanditon is available to stream on BritBox in the UK and PBS Masterpiece in the US.

