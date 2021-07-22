Sanditon confirms new 'love interests' for season two following Theo James' exit Six new stars will be joining the period drama's second season

Sanditon has announced some major casting news following the sad news that Theo James has decided to bow out of the series.

It has been confirmed that six new stars will be joining the cast of the costume drama's second season - including two new love interests from Rose Wiliam's character.

Among the incoming stars are a movie actor, a former Outlander actor and a recent Netflix star. Want to know more about them? Keep reading...

One of Charlotte's new suitors will be played by actor Ben Lloyd-Hughes, who starred alongside departing star Theo in the 2014 sci-fi film Divergent. He will play Alexander Colbourne who has been described as "a mysterious resident with a complex family history".

Also vying for the young heroine's affections is self-assured war hero Colonel Francis Lennox who will be played by Tom Weston-Jones who viewers will have recently seen in Netflix hit Shadow and Bone.

Outlander star Rosie Graham is also set to make her debut in season two as Charlotte's spirited younger sister Alison Heywood who comes to Sanditon for a romance of her own and soon meets the handsome and charming Captain William Carter, portrayed by fresh-faced newcomer Maxim Ays.

Other new faces viewers can expect to see in season two are Normal People's Frank Blake who will play Captain Declan Fraser while Versailles and Merlin actor Alexander Vlahos will take on the role of striking and flamboyant local artist Charles Lockhart.

It's also been revealed that the second series will pick up the action nine months after the events of season one. The official synopsis for season two reads: "Charlotte returns to the beautiful seaside resort and soon attracts the attention of not one, but two new men. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love… but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?

"The Parkers are back, as Tom strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. The Army arrives to make Sanditon their new base and with them bring potential new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents."

The casting news comes after former Downton Abbey star Theo confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to the show. Back in May, he released a statement that read: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to. The broken fairytale-like ending between Charlotte and Sidney is different, unique and so interesting to me and I wish the cast and crew of Sanditon every success with future series."

