Sanditon releases trailer for season two - but fans have same complaint The new episodes will land on screens in March

It feels like it's been forever since we last visited the seaside resort of Sanditon. However, the trailer for the show's much-anticipated second season has just been released, meaning the countdown until new episodes is finally on!

The trailer sees the Jane Austen-inspired drama's heroine Charlotte Heywood, played by Rose Williams, return to Sanditon after some time away and happily reuniting with some of her close friends in the town - and meeting a few new ones. Check it out below…

WATCH: The trailer for Sanditon season two is here

Of course, absent from the trailer is actor Theo James who portrayed the brooding love interest Sidney Parker in the first season - and it seems that it has stirred up some quite strong feelings from fans.

Commenting below the video, one wrote: "I still don't know how this is going to work without Theo James' character," followed by a broken heart emoji, while a second added: "Theo James is crushing my heart because he did not return! Heartbreaking."

Season two will see Charlotte Heywood return to the seaside town

A third weighed in: "I know we're all heartbroken over Theo James but honestly I'm excited to see where they take Charlotte's story. She deserves an amazing story and happy ending."

Former Downton Abbey star Theo confirmed that he wouldn't be returning to the show in May 2021, just days after the season two renewal announcement. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Although I relished playing Sidney, for me, I've always maintained that his journey concluded as I wanted it to."

Theo James sadly won't be returning for season two

For those wondering if Sidney's absence will be addressed in the new episodes, it sounds like viewers will get answers in the opening episode.

Speaking to Decider, Showrunner Justin Young has said: "Theo made it very clear he didn't want to come back, so we had to think how to engage with that. Obviously, we couldn't recast because that would've destroyed the integrity of our world. It would be implausible.

He continued: "So we thought we need to make clear to the audience right from the beginning that he's not coming back. And we need to let the audience grieve along with Charlotte."

It's been confirmed that the second season will arrive on British screens via streaming service BritBox on Monday 21 March 2022, following its US premiere on PBS's Masterpiece channel the day before. The new episodes are also expected to air on ITV1 later in the year, although no date has been set.

