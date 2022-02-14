Sanditon season two brand new trailer addresses Sidney’s exit  

Sanditon is back for more episodes from 21 March on BritBox UK - but the show will be very different following the departure of the lead love interest, Sidney Parker. In the show, the dashing gentleman was played by Theo James, who decided not to rejoin the series following its renewal - and the latest trailer has addressed his departure for the first time.

MORE: These Sanditon new characters' photos are sure to cause a stir

In the trailer, Charlotte is meeting several dashing new bachelors who express an interest in her, and a character can be heard saying: "You can’t recapture what you had with Sidney. Love isn’t as simple as you seem to think." Intriguing!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Charlotte is back in Sanditon!

The official synopsis reads: "The new series picks up the action nine months later, as the town grows in popularity, and features characters familiar and new. Charlotte takes up the role of governess to Augusta Wilson, Alexander Colbourne’s ward and niece, who at the age of 17 pushes against authority and soon gives Charlotte a run for her money.

Theo won't be appearing in season two

"Charlotte’s spirited younger sister, Alison Heywood comes to Sanditon to pursue her own romantic dream, and joined by The Parkers, the second series promises new romances, friendships and challenges for the residents as the Army makes Sanditon their new base.

MORE: Sanditon season two: everything we know so far

MORE: Did you spot this royal family member in Sanditon?

"The Parkers are back, as Tom Parker strives to rebuild Sanditon. But there are many unforeseen issues awaiting him, while the secrets and lies of the dysfunctional Denhams continue to rock the foundations of the sunny seaside town. And, in her last summer season before turning 21, Georgiana Lambe, keen to forge her own identity, gets up to mischief in the name of love…but will she run the risk of being lonelier than ever before?"

Fans were delighted with the new trailer, with one writing: "So happy, that #Sanditon returns. Can't wait to see what will happen," while another added: "I cannot contain my excitement!" Same here!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.