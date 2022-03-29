Call the Midwife's Helen George reacts to Aljaz Skorjanec's shock Strictly departure

Helen George was among the many who expressed their surprise over Aljaz Skorjanec's departure from Strictly Come Dancing.

The Call the Midwife star, who finished in sixth place with Aljaz back in 2015, confessed she couldn't wait to see what the next few months bring to her former dancer partner.

Underneath the Slovenian dancer's emotional post, Helen wrote: "Oh partner, you are amazing!! The best dancer and man. Can't wait to hear what you'll do next, but I know you will succeed in whatever you do. Proud to be a tiny part of your Strictly journey xxx."

Helen previously revealed how the struggled to deal with the limelight when her marriage to ex-husband Oliver Boot came to an end. The former couple parted ways in 2015 - the news of their split came out when Helen reached the quarter-finals on Strictly with dance partner Aljaz.

Helen George reacted to her former partner's departure from the show

Speaking about being in the limelight at that moment, the actress told Daily Mail's You Magazine last year: "I was so naive that I thought no one would be interested in me, so that was a shock. I soon realised I didn’t want all that celebrity stuff."

Meanwhile, Aljaz shocked Strictly fans on Monday when he confirmed he would be leaving the show after nine years. He joined the Strictly family in 2013 and during his first year he lifted the Glitterball Trophy with Abbey Clancy. Other partnerships have included Alison Hammond, Daisy Lowe, Gemma Atkinson and, most recently, Sara Davies.

Aljaz announced his exit from Strictly on Monday

Gemma remarked: "One of the best experiences I've ever had was Strictly, and one of the reasons is because I was able to dance with you. Thank you partner! Wishing you lots of luck for the future." Daisy added: "Congratulations @aljazskorjanec 9 years of making us all so happy."